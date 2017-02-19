Man Robs Little Caesars Pizza in Greenboro

Police lights.

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The Greensboro Police Department is looking for the man they said robbed a Little Caesars Pizza.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday at the Little Caesars at 609 Pisgah Church Road. Witnesses told police the man came into the store, stole an undisclosed amount of cash, then fired a a warning shot before leaving on foot.

No one was hurt in the robbery. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

