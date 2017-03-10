Man Shot and Killed in Winston-Salem

Police tape (Photo: stock photo)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Winston-Salem police are looking for the person who shot and killed 25-year-old Jahiml Ismailibn Almin just before midnight Friday night.

Police responding to a call about someone being shot at 703 Bethabara Pointe Circle. When police arrived they found Almin unresponsive and suffering from several gun shot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have any information on the shooting, call The Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

