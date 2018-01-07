Man Shot, Killed After Firing at Danville Police; Woman Found Dead in Home

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

DANVILLE, Va. -- Police say two people are dead after an officer-involved shooting and murder early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to a home on Halifax Road around 1 a.m. for a report of shots being fired.

Police say they knocked on the door and shots were fired toward officers from inside the home.

The officers took cover and a standoff ensued.

Danville Police say officers tried to get a man to surrender peacefully, but the man came out of the house and started shooting at officers. Police say one of the officers fired back.

The man was shot and killed at the scene.

When officers went into the home, they found a woman had been killed.

No officers were injured.

Virginia State Police are investigating both the officer-involved shooting and the homicide of the woman that happened inside the home.

The officer who returned fire has been placed on administrative assignment. The officer's name will be released in three days according to department policy.

