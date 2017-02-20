Man Found Shot in Car in Burlington Dies

A man was shot and killed in Burlington Monday morning according to the Burlington Police Department.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Avon Ave. shortly before 2 a.m.

Demarius Vincent, 30, was found in a green BMW on the left side of the road with the driver's side window broken. Vincent had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his torso. EMS performed CPR, but weren't able to revive him.

There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with any information should call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3503, or anonymously contact Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.

