Man Shot Near Elementary School In Greensboro: Police

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Police say a man was shot near Jones Elementary School in Greensboro on Monday afternoon.
Officers and EMS were called to Ashe Street around 2 p.m.
According to Greensboro Police, people heard a man yelling that he'd been shot in the leg. Witnesses gave the man first aid until medics arrived, according to the report.
Police say Jones Elementary School was put on a temporary lockdown. Additional School Resource Officers helped with school dismissal.
The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information about this is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
