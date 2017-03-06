Man Shot Near Elementary School In Greensboro: Police

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Police say a man was shot near Jones Elementary School in Greensboro on Monday afternoon.

Officers and EMS were called to Ashe Street around 2 p.m.

According to Greensboro Police, people heard a man yelling that he'd been shot in the leg. Witnesses gave the man first aid until medics arrived, according to the report.

Police say Jones Elementary School was put on a temporary lockdown. Additional School Resource Officers helped with school dismissal.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information about this is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

