Barber Stabbed to Death During Fight in Madison

MADISON, NC - Police in Madison are investigating the town's first homicide in more than 10 years after a man was stabbed to death at a barbershop Friday night.

Madison Police told WFMY News 2 they got a call about an assault an stabbing at the 400 block of Mayo Street on Friday evening.

Police say Michael Andre Webster was working at the small barbershop when two men approached him and a fight started.

When officers arrived, they found Webster with a stab wound to the upper torso.

Webster was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

On Saturday, family and friends laid down flowers, balloons, and teddy bears outside the barbershop.

Webster's cousin, Tamika Hairston, says her family and the rest of the community are still in shock over what happened.

"I think everyone has a little anger them. He is in a better place but still it's going to be different," said Hairston. "I think everybody in the community is shocked. Everybody that he grew up with. The whole Madison community just don't know how to feel."

Hairston says Webster spent his whole life in the family owned barbershop.

"He grew up here," said Hairston. "He was here with his grandfather while he was cutting hair. While he was a little boy he was watching and learning and he's been here ever sense."

Hairston says her cousin wasn't just a barber, but a friend and a father of three who will forever be missed.

"Everybody loved him," said Hairston. "The kids came in the barbershop and they loved him. It's going to be hard. I just hope justice is served the right way."

Madison Police Chief Mike Rutherford says this was the first homicide in the town in more than 10 years.

The last one happened in 2006.

"This is a close knit community. A lot of the people in this community are related to each other," said Rutherford. "It's definitely something we don't condone and we're not going to tolerate it. We're going to do everything we can to address the situation."

Police would not say what the fight was about that led to the stabbing but they have identified two male suspects in Webster's murder.

One is in the 25-35 age range, the other in the 30-40 age range.

According to Rutherford, the suspects live in Guilford and Forsyth Counties.

He believes they could be in those areas.

Police say they've already received some tips on this case on social media.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (336)-349-9683 or the Madison Police Department at (336)-548-6097.

