Man Suspected Of Killing 61-Year-Old Wanted in Reidsville

REIDSVILLE, N.C.-- Danville, Va Police found the vehicle a murder suspect was last seen driving, according to Reidsville Police.

In a news release Sunday morning, Reidsville Police said investigators recovered the vehicle driven by Michael Ray Hutson, of Eden, and brought it back to the police station.

Later Sunday morning, Police said the Rockingham County Sheriff's office received a call of a possible sighting of Hutson. According to the news release, the caller told deputies the person matched the pictures of the suspect seen on the news.

The witness said the man was wearing a black hooded jacket, a black beanie, blue jeans, a black backpack and glasses. The witness said they saw the man walking north on railroad tracks in the Ruffin area.

A K-9 search for Hutson was called off Wednesday afternoon after bloodhounds lost track of his scent. Police say Hutson should still be considered armed and dangerous.

Hutson is suspected of murdering 61-year-old Terry Wayne Hagwood on Tuesday, April 4. He was found dead inside his house from some type of trauma, officers reported Tuesday, after arriving at the scene. Hours later police released information calling the death a homicide.

Friday afternoon they released a photo of the suspect Michael Ray Hutson, of Eden, posing with no shirt. Investigators haven't said much on how Hutson is connected to the crime - but said he and the victim were acquaintances.

Officers warn that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

He has distinctive tattoos, including the face of a girl on his forearm, as seen in the photo.

Anyone who knows any information about the crime or Hutson's whereabouts should 911 or call Lt. S. Coates at 336-613-9114, Sgt. K. Mitchell at 336-347-2336, or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

