Man Trafficking Opioids Leads Randolph Deputies On Chase

Jason Robert Wagner (Randolph Co. Sheriff's Office)

RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC - Randolph County deputies caught a man who tried to evade a traffic stop in Cedar Grove and found him to be trafficking opiates Wednesday.

Jason Robert Wagner tried to avoid a checkpoint by turning his car around. Deputies say Wagner nearly hit one of their cruisers before starting a chase through Cedar Falls. Wagner took deputies through Cedar Falls, drove through a field, across a ditch and ended up hitting a stump. He tried to assault the deputies arresting him before he was arrested. Opioids in the form of pills were found in the car, a silver minivan.

Wagner was charged with multiple charges, including three counts of Trafficking Opium or Heroin, three counts of Reckless Driving to Endanger and two counts of Assault of a Government Official.

