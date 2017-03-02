Man Tried Taking Officer's Gun During Chase: Burlington Police

(Photo: Jochen Tack, Custom)

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Burlington Police say a man tried snatching an officer's gun during a foot chase on Thursday afternoon.

According to a release, investigators from the Alamance Narcotics Enforcement Team were searching for drugs at a home on Cameron Street.

Police say David Wendale Williams was outside when officers arrived and that's when he started to run.

Police say during the chase, Williams turned toward one of the officers and tried to take the officer's gun.

A firearm was accidentally discharged during the chase, according to the release. No one was hurt.

Williams was arrested and charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Attempted Common Law Robbery, Violation of a Court Order, and Resisting a Public Officer.

Williams received a $100,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2017 WFMY