Man Tries Crazy Escape Through Winston-Salem After Shooting At Witness

WINSTON-SALEM - A man's bizarre crime spree Thursday morning started after firing a gun at another man who witnessed an altercation involving him in Winston-Salem.

After the initial fight, Javon Ellis noticed witness Daniel Palmer in the 900 block of New Hope Lane. Ellis became angry with Palmer, in his car to pick up a coworker, and fired one shot at him before driving away in a Toyota Camry around 8 a.m.

Winston-Salem police found the Camry near the intersection of Liberty Street and New Hope Lane. The suspect vehicle traveled south on Liberty Street, where it collided with a commercial truck at the intersection of Sixteenth Street. The driver of the suspect vehicle then made a U-turn and started going north on Liberty Street.

The car continued north before colliding with a passenger van in the 2200 block of North Liberty Street. After the collision, the car traveled through a chain link fence and down an embankment on the shoulder of Highway 52 southbound.

Ellis then escaped the car and ran across the Highway. He encountered a vehicle pulling a utility trailer in the 1700 block of Cleveland Avenue. Unknown to the driver of that car, he then jumped onto the utility trailer and stayed there until it stopped in the 1000 block of File Street.

Ellis then jumped from the trailer and ran away. Officers were able to establish a perimeter after the driver of that car called to report a suspicious person fleeing the area. Shortly after that, officers apprehended Ellis, 27.

A stolen Glock handgun was located inside Ellis' car. The gun was reported stolen to the Winston-Salem Police Department in 2016. There were no injuries.

North Liberty Street was closed for approximately two hours during the investigation.

Ellis has been charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon with the Intent to Kill, Felony Fleeing to Elude Arrest, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Going Armed to the Terror of the People, two counts of Misdemeanor Hit and Run, Resisting a Public Officer and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Ellis is being held under a $75,000 secured bond and has a Aug. 10 court date.

