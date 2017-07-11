Man Tries To Pass Fake Check At Bank In Arcadia

ARCADIA, N.C. -- A man in Arcadia attempted to pass a fake check at the First National Bank located on Old Salisbury Road on Monday.

Davidson County Sheriff’s Office was called after the attempt. Deputies arrived at the scene.

The man was identified as Robert Lee-Emmanuel Whitakers by the branch manager. Whitakers was found outside the bank trying to leave the scene.

Whitakers was arrested and charged with possession of a counterfeit check and attempted uttering of a counterfeit check by the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office under a $25,000 secured bond.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

© 2017 WFMY-TV