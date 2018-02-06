Man Wanted for Homicide in Maryland Arrested in Kernersville: Police

(Photo: Mike Grady, KUSA)

KERNERSVILLE, NC - A Man wanted for Homicide in Maryland was arrested in Kernersville Monday morning.

Around 1 a.m., Sgt. Queen with Kernersville Police found Dynel Jackson parked in a parking lot of the 1100 block of S. Main St. according to a press release.

Jackson was arrested and taken to the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Center and is being held under no bond, awaiting extradition. Kernersville Police are working with law enforcement from Prince George County in Maryland.

