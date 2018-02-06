WFMY
Man Wanted For Murder in Maryland Arrested in Kernersville

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 8:51 PM. EST February 06, 2018

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. -- A man wanted for murder in Maryland was arrested in Kernersville. 

Kernersville Police say Sgt. Queen was conducting proactive patrol when he found Mr. Dynel O. Jackson early Monday morning. According to a release, Mr. Jackson was parked in the parking lot of 1130 S. Main Street. 

Investigators found out Jackson was wanted for homicide in Maryland. He was taken to the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Center and is being held under no bond, waiting to be extradited. 

The Kernersville Police Department is working with law enforcement officers from Prince George County Maryland. 

