Man With Warrants Leads Trooper On Chase In Randolph County: NCSHP

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- Highway Patrol says a man with active arrest warrants led a trooper on a chase in Randolph County on Wednesday afternoon.

Trooper Christopher Knox says the trooper tried to pull over a Nissan Altima for speeding on Highway 22 North at Old Liberty Road. That's when the driver passed several cars to get away from the trooper and drove through a stop sign at the intersection of Randolph Church Road and Highway 22 North.

Trooper Knox says the suspect then drove into a field, got out of the car, and started running.

Highway Patrol set up a search with helicopters and found Bobby William Richmond, 28, in the woods.

Richmond has active warrants for his arrest. Trooper Knox did not have details on what those warrants were, but said Richmond was driving with a suspended license.

Richmond is being held in the Randolph County Jail.

