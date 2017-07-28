WFMY
Man's Body Recovered At Belews Lake

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 5:52 PM. EDT July 28, 2017

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. -- A body has been recovered from Belews Lake in Rockingham County.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office said they recovered a man’s body from the lake.

The body was found Friday just before 4:00 p.m. in the Humphreys Ridge Drive area. The body has been taken to

Moses Cone for an autopsy. No other details have been released at this time.

