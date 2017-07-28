Man's Body Recovered In Same Area Of Missing Boater At Belews Lake

Search Continues For Missing Belews Lake Fishermen (Photo: WFMY)

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. -- A man’s body has been recovered from Belews Lake in Rockingham County.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office said boaters on the lake Friday afternoon discovered the body just before 4:00 p.m. near the Humphreys Ridge Drive area.

Investigators said the body was discovered in the same area where Walter Otto Neumann’s boat was found last Saturday. Neumann has since been reported missing.

However, they can’t positively identify the body at this time. Investigators said the body was sent to Moses Cone for an autopsy.

