Man's Wife Dies in Reidsville House Fire

REIDSVILLE, NC - A man's wife died in a house fire in Reidsville early Tuesday morning.

Rockingham County Deputy Fire Marshal Tommy Curry said a woman called in saying her house was on fire around 2 a.m.

Firefighters found a quarter of the house burning and found out a woman was trapped inside. The woman's husband survived but she did not. Curry said fire crews made 'exhaustive efforts' to save her but were unsuccessful.

"He has some burns to his back," Curry said of the husband. "He's distraught over losing his wife and house."

Curry said they had the fire under control in around 30 to 45 minutes but there were still several hot spots. The fire went up into the attic and took a while to get out.

About four departments responded.A cause has been determined yet. An investigation is ongoing.

