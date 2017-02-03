MAP Provides Free or Low-Cost Medicine in Guilford Co.

Did you know that the Public Health Division of the Department of Health and Human Services administers a program that helps Guilford County residents with this issue? The Medication Assistance Program (MAP) is a grant-funded program that works closely with an individual’s health care provider and drug companies to provide free or low-cost medicines to residents who meet certain eligibility requirements.

Who is eligible for MAP Services?

Typically, adult Guilford County residents who have incomes of $23,760 or below if single or $32,040 if married (these amounts may change yearly and depend on drug company program guidelines) and who are not currently enrolled in any prescription drug coverage program(s) are eligible. An individual should have a medical provider who is responsible for providing their medical care and writing prescriptions. Most individuals enrolled in MAP take medications for chronic conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, asthma or other lung conditions, acid reflux and/or various cardiovascular conditions. Current enrollees range in age from 21 to almost 90 years old!

What services does MAP offer?

Each individual meets one-on-one with a specially trained pharmacist:

To review medications and medical history;

To provide information on how to use medicines wisely; and

To help lower drug costs.

Medication and disease state education is provided to the individual to enhance their knowledge of their overall health so that they can take a more participatory role in their health care.

MAP makes referrals to other local agencies for additional services for which individuals may be eligible.

If an individual is in need of a medical home, MAP staff can assist them in establishing with a local health care provider.

In certain instances, MAP staff are also able to assist individuals with Medicare Part D with medications when they have reached their coverage gap, or “Donut Hole.” This is on a case by case basis as each drug company varies with their policies.

MAP offices are located at the Department of Public Health at 1100 E. Wendover Avenue in Greensboro and 501 East Green Drive in High Point.

Call 336-641-8030 in Greensboro or 336-641-7620 in High Point for more information. A short screening can be conducted over the phone to see if an individual may be eligible for the program and pertinent information will be shared regarding what is needed to enroll.

