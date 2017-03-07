March Madness Blues: Greensboro Business Owners Miss Having The ACC Tournament In Town

A Look Inside The ACC Hall of Champions (Photo: wfmy)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- It's the time of year when we used to look forward to Greensboro transforming into "Tourney Town."

But the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament isn't scheduled to be back in Greensboro until 2020.

In recent years, the tournament has had a $26 million economic impact on the city, according to the Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Business owners are anxious to have the tournament and the tourists it brings, back in town.

"It is one of the best times of the year," said Chip Stamey, Owner of Stamey's Barbecue."Getting a whole influx of all those people from out of town that we don't normally get."

According to Stamey, the restaurant typically sees a 40 percent increase in business when the ACC tournament is in town.

Local hotels are also missing the visitors.

"Not having it here, not having that energy city-wide, it's something you definitely feel," said Tony Villier, General Manager at the O'Henry Hotel and the Proximity Hotel.

The hotels are typically completely booked during the tournament. However, this March, Villier says they are far from selling out.

The decision to move the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament was made before House Bill 2 passed.

