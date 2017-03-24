WFMY
Mark Your Calendar: Job Fair Coming To Danville In April

WFMY , WFMY 3:13 PM. EDT March 24, 2017

DANVILLE, Va. - Calling all job seekers - here's an opportunity for you!

The Danville Pittsylvania Chamber of Commerce is getting the word out about a job fair on Wednesday, April 12, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is sponsored by the Virginia Workforce Center and the Dan River Region Collaborative. It's happening at the Institute for Advanced Learning & Research, at 150 Slayton Avenue in Danville, Virginia.

Employers from all types of fields will be there - with positions ranging from customer service representatives, to accountants, to mechanics, to manufacturing operators and healthcare workers. The full list can be found here

Job seekers can pre-register for the event by filling out this form

