Mass Shootings: What Will It Take To Spark Change?

People are brought out of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after a shooting at the school that reportedly killed and injured multiple people on February 14, 2018 in Parkland, Florida. (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

NORTH CAROLINA -- When mass shootings happen, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle blame different issues.

Senator Bill Nelsen (D) said we need new gun legislation after the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida.

"I grew up on a ranch owning guns all my life, a hunter, and still hunt with my son. But an AR-15 is not for hunting. That's for killing," Senator Nelson said.

President Trump said we need to address mental health.

"We are committed to working with state and local leaders to help secure our schools and tackle the difficult issue of mental health," the President said.

But after mass shootings in recent years, no laws have been passed to address these issues. So what will it take to see real change?

"I think social movements are behind, largely, any sort of change that occurs," explained Dr. Tobin Walton, a Sociology professor at NC A&T University.

He says it'll take public outcry to spark change.

"However, a lot of times it comes down to money. When there's money behind a particular movement they are, generally speaking, more successful. Or if there's money behind an anti-movement they are typically pretty successful," Walton said.

But ultimately, according to Walton, it's up to whether politicians can compromise.

"If we're not willing to be practical and pragmatic about possible changes and hear each other's voices to establish that shared sort of cultural vision, then we'll remain stuck in one place," Walton said.

Copyright 2017 WFMY