Massive Fire Breaks Out At Downtown Raleigh Building

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Firefighters are battling a huge fire burning in downtown Raleigh.
Downtown Raleigh fire is so massive it's showing up on radar tonight. Scary situation there. #raleighfire #raleigh #fire #ncwx pic.twitter.com/kcqLdOPirF— Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) March 17, 2017
The fire could be seen from the CBS North Carolina tower cam, which is north of the city’s downtown.
The flames were visible against the city’s skyline.
Jay Nakai took this video of the fire in downtown Raleigh.
Massive fire in downtown #Raleigh tonight. I hope everyone in the adjacent buildings is okay pic.twitter.com/33hxBjR4VD— Jay Nakai (@JayNakai) March 17, 2017
Mike Rusher tweeted out the following video.
The Crane has gone down #raleighfire https://t.co/AOgGkTi8QB— Mike Rusher (@mjrusher) March 17, 2017
