Massive Fire Breaks Out At Downtown Raleigh Building

WNCN , WFMY 11:33 PM. EDT March 16, 2017

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Firefighters are battling a huge fire burning in downtown Raleigh.

The fire could be seen from the CBS North Carolina tower cam, which is north of the city’s downtown. 

The flames were visible against the city’s skyline.

Jay Nakai took this video of the fire in downtown Raleigh. 

 

Mike Rusher tweeted out the following video.

