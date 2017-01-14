Massive Flames Rip Through Kannapolis Church

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) - Firefighters from three cities have battled a three-alarm fire at a Kannapolis church.

Local media outlets report the fire at Grace Baptist Church was reported at around 5:40 a.m. Saturday. The fire was brought under control around 7 a.m.

Units from the Salisbury and Concord fire departments assisted the Kannapolis Fire Department in fighting the blaze. Large flames and heavy smoke were seen coming out of the church, and part of the roof collapsed.

No injuries were immediately reported. The cause of the fire hasn't been determined.

Fire at Grace Baptist Church in Kanappolis, NC. Extensive damage to the building, but still no word on what caused the fire. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/ROMWq3SBzM — Taylor Verrico (@taycamille) January 14, 2017

