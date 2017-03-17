Massive Great White Shark Swimming Off Myrtle Beach Coast

MYRTLE BEACH - A 12-foot great white shark is swimming off the coast of Myrtle Beach, according to data from the OCEARCH website.
The shark's name is Hilton. It measures a whopping 12 feet 5 inches and weighs 1,326 pounds. Hilton got its name after it was tagged off the coast of Hilton Head March 3.
12ft+ GWS @HiltonTheShark continues to ping off Myrtle Beach, SC! https://t.co/FzVLC1cy0C pic.twitter.com/5CxvuK7tDW— OCEARCH (@OCEARCH) March 15, 2017
Tracking data shows Hilton traveled north to the Myrtle Beach coast where it has spent the past several days.
Yup, I'm in love with Myrtle Beach 🏝 https://t.co/TMPKlojG0b #LowcountryExpedition pic.twitter.com/plRHbv5uqe— HiltonTheShark (@HiltonTheShark) March 15, 2017
The OCEARCH website allows users to track Hilton and many other sharks around the world.
