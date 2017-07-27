Massive Power Outage Prompts Evacuation Of Visitors On Ocracoke Island

Outer Banks (Getty Images) (Photo: pabradyphoto)

BUXTON, NC (WVEC) -- Thousands of people are without electricity on Ocracoke and Hatteras islands. The outage prompted an evacuation of all visitors of Ocracoke Island.

The Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative (CHEC) says the outage is a result of PCL Construction, the company who is building the new Bonner Bridge, drove a steel casing into an underground transmission cable during construction.

The outage prompted a mandatory evacuation of all visitors on Ocracoke Island. No one is allowed on the island without proof of residency.

CHEC says they're using diesel generators to proved temporary power to Buxton, Frisco, and part of Hatteras Village, but are asking residents to conserve their power usage, and not run their AC units.

Additional portable generators are being brought to Hatteras Island, but residents in the area should expect rolling blackouts to come.

To reduce fire risk during a power outage, use flashlights or battery-operated lanterns instead of candles. Remember portable generators should only be used outdoors because they can produce high levels of carbon monoxide very quickly.

The Dare County Water Department also issued a water conservation alert to customers on Hatteras Island, because water production capacity has been diminished due to the outage. Officials say the water quality is unaffected, and is safe to drink.

No roads or bridges have been impacted by the outages in Dare County.

CHEC is examining the extent of the damage, and that if the materials are on-hand, repairs to the transmission cable could take several days to complete. If the materials needed are not locally available, the repairs could instead take weeks.

#Hatteras island residents and visitors? Do you know the symptoms of heat stroke and how to avoid it? pic.twitter.com/UwJ2n1Nmbf — Dare County EM (@DareCountyEM) July 27, 2017



Governor Roy Cooper has signed a State of Emergency declaration and waived weight and hours of service restrictions due to a major power outage on Hatteras Island in Dare County and Ocracoke Island in Hyde County.



“This declaration will allow us to move much-needed resources through the state as quickly as possible to help restore the power to Ocracoke and Hatteras Islands,” Governor Cooper said.



The executive order waives restrictions on weight and the hours of service for fuel, utility and other truck drivers that may be working to deliver supplies and other resources needed to restore power in the affected areas. The waiver is in effect until rescinded.



