Mayodan Police Searching For Missing Woman

MAYODAN, N.C. -- Mayodan police need your help looking for a missing woman.



A silver alert has been issued for 74-year-old Geneva Barrett. Police believe she suffers from a cognitive impairment.



Barrett is white, around 5'7" and weighs 165 pounds. She has brown eyes and black and white hair.



Barrett was last seen wearing a blue and white striped shirt.



If you know anything, call Mayodan police at 336-634-3300.



