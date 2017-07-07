WFMY
Close

Mayodan Police Searching For Missing Woman

WFMY , WFMY 5:36 AM. EDT July 08, 2017

MAYODAN, N.C. -- Mayodan police need your help looking for a missing woman.

A silver alert has been issued for 74-year-old Geneva Barrett. Police believe she suffers from a cognitive impairment.

Barrett is white, around 5'7" and weighs 165 pounds. She has brown eyes and black and white hair.

Barrett was last seen wearing a blue and white striped shirt.

If you know anything, call Mayodan police at 336-634-3300.
 

Copyright 2017 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories