McCrory Struggling To Find Work After HB2

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's former governor says he's had trouble finding a job, even part-time teaching positions, because of backlash from legislation he signed involving transgender rights.



Pat McCrory said in a recent podcast with God's World Publications in Asheville that some potential employers are reluctant to hire him.

The ex-governor told The News & Observer of Raleigh Monday he's doing consulting and advisory board work but some universities are reluctant to hire him amid fears of student protests.



The law he signed last year struck down local nondiscrimination ordinances and required transgender people to use public bathrooms matching the gender on their birth certificates. The backlash prompted cancellation of some sporting events and concerts in North Carolina.



Democrat Roy Cooper narrowly defeated McCrory's re-election bid in November to become governor.

