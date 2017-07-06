NC McDonald's Workers Maced Over Wrong Order

CHARLOTTE, NC – Police in University City are investigating after a man allegedly sprayed some McDonald’s employees with Mace over an incorrect order.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers responded to the McDonald’s on JM Keynes Drive near the intersection of North Tryon Street and JW Clay Boulevard around 4 a.m. The caller told police that someone was Maced, with up to five people possibly being sprayed during the incident.

When police arrived, officers said they found the man and employees arguing in the restaurant’s parking lot. According to Medic, one person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center-University for treatment following the incident.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

The man accused of spraying the workers claimed self-defense, saying one of the employees lunged at him through the drive-thru window.

“The guy from McDonald’s that works there, he jumped across [sic] the window trying to attack me, and I had some Mace and I Maced him,” said the man. “Who jumps out the window at somebody and can keep their job? Who does that? Yes, I had Mace and yes, I retaliated, but that's legal and that's self-defense, so that's all that was.

"I Maced him because he jumped out (of) the window on us saying our order wasn’t correct and we were being belligerent.”

When asked if the restaurant was open or closed for customers following the incident, store management told WCNC “neither or nor.”

No charges have been filed in connection with the incident.

© 2017 WCNC.COM