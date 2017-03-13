McMichael, Morehead High School Robotics Teams Win Championships

Submitted photo

The McMichael and Morehead High School Robotics teams won state championships in the NC Vex Robotics Competition over the weekend.

Both schools were crowned State Champions and got one of five spots to the VRC World Championship in Louisville, Kentucky in April. McMichael won its second consecutive State Championship.

The Vex Robotics Competition consists of:

A tournament with qualification and elimination rounds

Programming and Driver Skills

An interview with team members where they show off their robot and related engineering notebook.

Holmes middle school, who works with the Morehead team, won the Middle School Excellence Award. The excellence award, the highest award in Vex robotics, is given to the best overall team.

Here's the list of awards won by all three schools:

State Champions (qualifies for Vex World Championship):

McMichael High School

Morehead High School

Middle School Excellence Award (qualifies for Vex World Championship):

Holmes Middle School

Design Award

McMichael High School

Judges Award

McMichael High School

Sportsmanship

Morehead High School

Tournament Finalist

McMichael High School



