Mebane Hit-And-Run Suspect Sentenced

A Greensboro woman accused of hitting and killing a 23-year-old man with her SUV last year has been sentenced.

Barbara Wyatt, 78, was sentenced to three years probation during which she's forbidden from driving. Wyatt accepted an 'Alford Plea' to Misdemeanor Death by Vehicle, Felony Hit and Run Resulting in Serious Injury and Driving without Insurance.

Alamance County District Attorney Pat Nadolski says Wyatt has served 29 days in jail as part of her sentence.

Wyatt, 78, has dementia, which was stated in the sentencing. Nadolski says the state argued Wyatt attempted to cover up the accident and that she was aware what she did.

Investigators said Christopher Askey, 23, was using a crosswalk at North Third and West Center Street when he was hit. Askey was taken to the hospital and died the next day. The driver fled the scene.

