Mebane Kidnapping Victim Found In Another County

Alejandro Gonzales Photo: Alamance County Sheriff's Department

ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC - Kidnapping victim Alex Gonzales has been found and is being taken in for treatment of injuries he sustained.

The Alamance County Sheriff's Office says Gonzales was found in another county. One person has been taken into custody while other suspects are being sought. Gonzales' car was recovered in Haw River Wednesday morning.

Gonzales' location is not being released. The investigation is ongoing and a news conference will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at the Alamance County Sheriff's Office with more details.

