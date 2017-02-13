Meet Kernersville's New Police Chief!

KERNERSVILLE, NC -- Check this out! Kernersville has a new top cop! Tim Summers is about two weeks in as chief and joined Tracey McCain at the Good Morning Show this morning!

He's the new chief, but he's not new to the town or the department! Summers has been with the Kernersville Police Department since 1993. In 1993, he started as a dispatcher before becoming a sworn police officer in 1994. In 1997, after 3 years of service on patrol, he was selected to join the Vice Narcotics Division as a detective. In 2003, he opted to move over to the Criminal Investigations Division. He was later promoted from Detective to Lieutenant in 2008 and served as the commander over the Vice Narcotics Division. In December of 2015, Chief Summers was elevated to the rank of Captain and served as the Patrol Services Bureau Commander until being selected as Chief of Police for the Town of Kernersville in 2017.

He said having worked in different divisions and departments gives him an advantage because he knows a little bit about what everyone is doing, looking for, and wants.

Since he's been around Kernersville, he also has deep community connections and a good idea of what the town might need. When it comes to his priorities as chief, he said he wants to keep the department going in a positive direction. He said nothing needs to be changed immediately, but they are focused on enhancing crime prevention awareness -- especially with a recent string of car break ins.

We also asked him what he's most excited about for himself or for Kernersville's future. He said he's looking forward to building on relationships with the community.



