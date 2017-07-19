Members Of Faith Communty Against Earlier Alcohol Sales On Sundays

Brunch Bill (Photo: Custom)

TRIAD, N.C. -- Greensboro is the first city in the Triad to allow alcohol sales before noon on Sundays.

City Council passed an ordinance to allow alcohol sales at 10 a.m. on Sundays, which is two hours earlier than the previous rule of noon.

Supporters look forward to getting or serving a drink earlier, but some members of the religious community are concerned.

"It is the lord's day, when we worship him," said Wilma Sammons of Winston-Salem.

Sammons is a Sunday school teacher and long-time church-goer. She says she's worried her city will be next to pass the ordinance.

"A deeper desire would be that there would be no alcohol sold on Sundays at all," She added.

WFMY News 2 spoke with more than a dozen church-goers at Salem Baptist Church in Winston-Salem, who all echoed Sammons' concerns.

The ordinance is up for a vote in cities and counties across North Carolina.

Governor Roy Cooper signed the "Brunch Bill" into law earlier this month.

It gives local governments the power to pass ordinances allowing alcohol sales to start at 10 a.m. on Sundays instead of at noon.

