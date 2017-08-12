Memorial Ride For The Short Family, Killed 15 Years Ago

Short Family (Photo: Rockingham Co. Sheriff's Office)

It's been 15 years since the Short family was killed, but their memory lives on in the community.

Mike and Mary Short were shot and killed in their Virginia home back in August 2002. Their 9-year-old daughter Jennifer's body was found weeks later in Rockingham County. The case still remains unsolved, although investigators say they still periodically get new leads.

On Saturday there was an annual tribute to the family, a memorial ride in Jennifer's name. Proceeds for the ride go toward scholarships for local schools.





The ride goes from Victory Baptist Church in Fieldale, near where the Short family lived, to a bridge named in Jennifer's memory. The bridge is on Grogan Road in Stoneville, N.C., where Jennifer's body was found.

If you know anything about the case, you can call the FBI Tip Line at 1-800-225-5324 or call the Henry County (VA) Crimestoppers at 276-632-7463 or the Rockingham County (NC) Crimestoppers at 336-349-9683.

