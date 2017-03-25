Memorial Service Held For Teen Who Fell At Hanging Rock

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - Saturday the family of Jason Messer held a memorial service at Twin City Bible Church to honor the 17-year-old.

The pastor of 17-year-old Jason Messer says he died, Friday night. He spent the last month fighting for his life.

Messer died after falling 40 feet while hiking at Hanging Rock State Park.

The family is encouraging anyone to make a donation to the Expositors Seminary at Twin City Bible Church in honor of their son.

The church live stream the service and you can watch it below.

Copyright 2017 WFMY