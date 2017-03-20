WFMY
Memorial Service Planned For Teen Who Died After Fall From Hanging Rock

March 20, 2017

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A memorial service will be held this weekend for the Triad teenager who died, after falling at Hanging Rock State park.

The pastor of 17-year-old Jason Messer says he died, Friday night.

He spent the last month fighting for his life.    

He fell more than 40-feet off a cliff at Hanging Rock, in February.

His memorial service will be held this Saturday morning at 10:30 at Twin City Bible Church in Winston-Salem.

Messer was a varsity football player at McMichael High School.

