Men In Winston-Salem Who Cook Compete for Charity

WINSTON-SALEM, NC -- A group of men proved their place in the kitchen Saturday night.

Nearly two dozen local "celebrity chefs" competed in the 2nd Annual Men Who Cook event in Winston-Salem. Some of the talent included Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines, Winston-Salem Police Chief Barry Roundtree and Wake Forest Football coach Bill Faircloth. The group of men cooked for more than 300 guests.





The event was a fundraiser for the SECU Family House. The Family House supports family members of patients being treated at local hospitals. Last year, the event raised about $100,000.

