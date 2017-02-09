WFMY
'MerleFest On The Road' Coming To Greensboro

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 8:08 PM. EST February 09, 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Folk music lovers can soon experience 'Merlefest' in Greensboro. 

Triad Acoustic Stage and The Blue Ridge Music Center have teamed up to present a 'MerleFest on the Road' concert on Saturday, March 4 at the brand new Van Dyke Performance Space in the Greensboro Cultural Arts Center. 

The special festival in Greensboro will preview what's to come in April when MerleFest kicks off in Wilkes County. 

Artists performing this March include Jonathan Byrd and The Pickup Cowboys, Locust Honey, and Mark Bumgarner. 

Popular artists performing in April include Zac Brown Band and The Avett Brothers. 

For more information on 'MerleFest on the Road,' click here

 

 

