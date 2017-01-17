Mermaids To Take Over Greensboro!

Mermaid Kariel to perform at International Mermaid Convention. Pic. NC MerMania (Photo: Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Make a splash and let your imagination run wild by diving into a world of mermaids this weekend at the Greensboro Aquatic Center (GAC).

The GAC will host the 2nd International Mermaid Convention from January 20-22.

More than 300 mermaids are expected to take part in this year’s convention. But there’s fun in it for you! Mermaid enthusiasts can purchase tickets to workshops and individual events. There are also events for kids to take part in to let their imaginations run wild from out of the sea and into the pool for fun.

Kids can take part in the “Swimming and Storytime with a Mermaid.” The event includes a 30-minute story while learning about the ocean and a 45-minute swim lesson with the mermaids. Kids get to wear mer-fins during the swim lesson. Tickets for the event are $40.

The convention also includes workshops about underwater photography and videography, MerWrangler & safety, aqua yoga, Mermania Mixer, and Mermania Ball.

Two special guests this year will include Philo Barnhart, the animator of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” and “Beauty and the Beast” and numerous other films.





Special Guest Philo Barnhart Pic. NC MerMania (Photo: Custom)

The convention will also feature Mermaid Kariel a pioneer in the industry who performs with her team of mermaids around the world.

Mermaid Kariel to perform at International Mermaid Convention. Pic. NC MerMania (Photo: Custom)

