Michael Hutson Charged With Murder in 61-Year-Old's Death

​ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC — Reidsville police say Michael Hutson was arrested Wednesday night by the Rockingham County Sheriff's Department. Hutson was discovered at a home on Barnes Road near Eden shortly after 11 p.m.

Deputies found Hutson leaving through the backdoor of the home and took him into custody. He was charged with first degree murder and placed in Rockingham County Jail under no bond. Hutson has a scheduled court date for May 3.

Hutson is a suspect in the murder of 61-year-old Terry Hagwood, who was found dead inside his Reidsville home on April 4.

Sunday morning, Hutson's car was spotted in Danville, Va. Reidsville Police said investigators recovered the vehicle driven by Hutson, of Eden, and brought it back to the police station.

