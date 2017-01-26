Millions Of More Dollars Heading To Hurricane Matthew Victims

A satellite image shows Hurricane Matthew in the Caribbean Sea heading towards Jamacia, Haiti and Cuba on Oct. 3, 2016, as a strong Category 4 hurricane. (Photo: Handout, Getty Images)

RALEIGH, NC -- North Carolina has been officially awarded nearly $200 million from the federal government for Hurricane Matthew relief that Congress approved last month in a larger spending agreement.



Gov. Roy Cooper's office says the $198 million grant was awarded this week. Eighty percent of the money will go to four counties - Robeson, Cumberland, Edgecombe and Wayne - among the hardest hit during the October storm and historic flooding. The remaining money will be sent to more than 40 other counties.



These recovery funds can be used to repair buildings and homes, provide financial help for homebuyers and build government infrastructure like streets and sewer systems.



The congressional package was expected to bring more than $300 million to North Carolina. The legislature separately approved another $201 million in aid in December.

