Minor League Soccer Team Considering High Point

Rendering of stadium to be built in High Point (Photo: WFMY)

HIGH POINT, NC - There's new information on possible plans for development in High Point.

The City of High Point could soon be home to a Minor League Soccer team! Forward High Point is the organization that promotes economic development in downtown High Point.

Sims Hinds with the group says the United Soccer League is thinking about bringing one of their franchises to High Point. Hinds says the team would play in the new multi-purpose stadium that's been approved for construction in downtown.

You might remember the High Point City Council approved the purchase of land for the stadium, in April. It would be built on a site bordered by Elm, Gatewood, Lindsay, and English Streets. It would seat about 5,000 people for baseball and 7,500 for concerts and other events.

