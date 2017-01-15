Missing 11-Year-Old NC Girl Found, Officials Say

Denesha Elaine McKoy in a photo from WECT.

CASTLE HAYNE, N.C. (WECT) — According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Denesha Elaine Mckoy who was reported missing earlier Sunday, has been located and returned home.

Earlier Sunday, The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office was looking for 11-year-old, Denesha Elaine McKoy.

The sheriff’s office said McKoy was last seen on January 14 at 10 Diamond Drive in Castle Hayne.

McKoy has now been found and returned home.

