16-Year-Old Virginia Girl Missing For Nearly 2 Weeks

BRISTOW, VA. (WUSA9) - The FBI needs your help finding a missing 16-year-old girl from Bristow, Virginia who was last seen almost two weeks ago.

Tomisha Arlisha Johnson went missing on August 4. She was last seen on August 5, in the Springfield area, the FBI said.

Tomisha is described as a black female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5'4" tall and weighs 146 pounds. She was last seen wearing a hoodie, black sweatpants and possibly a tan head wrap.

Anyone with information regarding Tomisha Johnson is asked to contact the FBI Washington Field Office at (202) 278-2000 or tips.fbi.gov, the Prince William County Police at (703) 792-6500, or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678. Tips can remain anonymous.

