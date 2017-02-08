MISSING: 17-Year-Old Girl From Chesapeake, Va.

Breanna Hughes (Photo: Custom)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Have you seen Breanna Hughes?

The 17-year-old has been missing since January 17th.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Hughes is described as a black teenage girl. She has black hair and brown eyes. She is 5'7" tall and weighs around 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing pajamas.

If you have any information on Hughes' whereabouts, please contact the Chesapeake City Police Department at (757) 312-0287.

(© 2017 WVEC)