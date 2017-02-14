Missing Va. Teen Could Be Connected To Other Teen's Murder: Police

(Photo: Fairfax Co. Police)

ALEXANDRIA, Va. -- Police in Northern Virginia are desperately trying to find a teen who is missing. Investigators now think Venus Lorena Romero Iraheta’s disappearance could be connected to a murder investigation.

Venus, 17, was last seen on Jan. 15. Her mother saw her leaving their house on Beauregard Street in Alexandria. She was seen with a red backpack full of clothes. Her mother reported her missing that day.

Investigators are starting to unravel a complex web of gangs and girls. They think Venus could be part of it.

Over the weekend, Fairfax County officers found the body of another missing teenage girl, who was from Montgomery Co., Md.

PREVIOUS: Md. police didn’t tell public teen was missing until she was found murdered

Police said both cases overlap in some way. There are similar gangs involved and the girls knew each other.

“We do know Venus is acquainted with that girl. The relationship is not so sure. But we do know they are acquaintances,” said Lt. Brian Gaydos of Fairfax County Police.

The connections set off alarms for police. Tuesday afternoon, they classified Venus as endangered.

Fairfax County Police want anyone with information to contact Detective Dean Tran at (703) 246-7514.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Venus Lorena Romero Iraheta is asked to contact Detective Dean Tran at 703-246-7514, or Crime Solvers electronically by visiting www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org or text-a-tip by texting “TIP187” plus your message to CRIMES(274637) or by calling 1-866-411-TIPS(8477), or call Fairfax County Police at 703-691-2131.

(© 2017 WUSA)