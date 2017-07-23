WFMY
Missing 23-Year-Old Last Seen At Amtrak Station In Burlington

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 10:18 AM. EDT July 23, 2017

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Burlington police are searching for a missing 23-year-old man.

Candelario Torres was last seen at the Amtrak Station in Burlington on June 29th. Police say Torres was traveling to Columbia, SC, Nashville, TN and Atlanta, GA.

His family was in constant contact with him until July 14th and they haven't heard from him since.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 336-229-7100.

 

