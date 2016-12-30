Mcleansville Woman Found Safe, Silver Alert Canceled

Mcleansville, NC -- Guilford County Sheriff's office said the missing Mcleansville woman was found safe Friday morning.

Shirley Slade McGill was found outside her sister's house Friday. Her family told WFMY News 2, because of her dementia she got confused while walking home from another family member's house and ended up at the wrong home.

She spent the whole night outside her sister's house but is in good condition. She's being transported to Cone Health for treatment.

Her family told WFMY News 2 McGill was dressed warm and they think she kept warm by moving throughout the night. She's 66 years old.

