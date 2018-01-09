Missing NC Dad Found Shot To Death In Car

Michael Bowes (WNCN photo)

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The search for a missing Vance County dad came to an end Sunday afternoon, according to the Vance County Sheriff’s Office and the man’s wife.

Authorities and the family of 46-year-old Michael Bowes had been looking for him after he went missing in the early morning hours of Dec. 21, 2017.

Bowes told his wife, Katherine, that he’d be right back.

“This ain’t like him,” Katherine Bowes said last month.

Bowes said her husband received a call that morning from someone who told him they’d found his cell phone.

The phone was stolen back on Dec. 16. Henderson police confirmed a report was filed.

Bowes followed it up with a Facebook post, offering $2,000 for information that led to an arrest.

“That’s where me, his father, his mother and his brother, that’s where we’re all worried about,” Katherine Bowes said.

“He said ‘somebody has found my phone. I’ve got to go get it.’ He said ‘but I’ll be straight back.’ He said ‘I’ll be right back home’,” Bowes added.

According to Bowes’ wife, Katherine, investigators found her husband’s body in his car Sunday. He had been shot twice — once in the shoulder and once in the neck.

The sheriff’s office confirmed that Michael Bowes was found dead in his 2017 KIA Soul around 1 p.m. on Sunday on a private farm path on Washout Road.

Bowes was found by a resident who lived nearby, authorities said.

A man and a teenage girl have been charged with Michael Bowes’ murder.

John Jefferson, 23, and Tynetta Mayfield, 17, both of Henderson, were arrested and charged with first-degree murder on Jan. 7.

Both are being held in the Vance County Jail without bond. Their first court appearances are set for Feb. 26. Other charges may be filed in the case, officials said.

