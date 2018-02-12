Missing Soldier, Family Found in Tennessee

Deanna Reynolds, Travis Reynolds, along with 19-month-old son Cooper.

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) - A Fort Bragg soldier and his wife and son reported missing in New York have been found safe in Tennessee.

Media outlets report that Utica, New York, police said Monday that 25-year-old Travis Reynolds, 24-year-old Deanna Reynolds and their 19-month-old son, Cooper., were found safe in Tennessee.

WNCN reported the family was found at the Jackson Island Campsite in Rhea County, Tennessee, late Sunday.

Utica Police Lt. Bryan Coromato had said earlier Sunday the family had last been seen Feb. 5 while visiting Deanna Reynolds' family. Coromato says her family filed missing persons report for her and her son after not hearing from them since Feb. 6.

Coromato says Travis Reynolds is stationed at Fort Bragg and lives in Fayetteville. His rank, job and unit were not immediately available.

